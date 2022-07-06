Valley police departments monitoring large-scale events following Chicago-area shooting

Following two separate Fourth of July shootings in a Chicago suburb and Philadelphia, Valley police departments are keeping a close watch on large-scale events.

During the July 4 celebrations, McAllen police Chief Víctor Rodríguez said a visible presence of cops makes a difference.

"We attempt to take those, what we call, "prudent steps" and do the prudent planning," Rodriguez said.

"Things are getting very sophisticated in the security world, and all things are deployed when possible," said security expert Todd McGhee.

Despite the extra security in place, McGhee says there's always a safety risk, but learning from past incidents can help law enforcement and the community prepare for the worst.

"This is the reason why it's so important that we continue studying, evaluating and providing after-action reports," said security expert Harry Jimenez.

Experts recommend that people know escape and exit routes, whether it's at a parade, festival or concert. They also recommend knowing how to leave safely without trampling over other people and knowing where to take safety.

If you see anything suspicious around you or threatening comments on social media towards other people, contact your local law enforcement.