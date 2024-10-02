Valley postal workers rally for better pay, benefits

Dozens of postal workers rallied outside a McAllen post office on Tuesday, calling for change.

Workers say they want more staffing, better pay, and benefits.

"It's not my post office, it's your post office, everybody's post office, so we are demanding better service and staffing," United States Postal worker Sylvia Reyna said.

This push comes after the postal workers' union contract expired last month.

"When you provide a better contract for employees, better working conditions and wages they deserve, it leads to better staffing retaining employees," American Postal Workers Union Executive Vice President for the McAllen area Cindy Martinez said.

The United States Postal Service said in a statement, "we respect our employees' rights to express their opinions and participate in "informational" picketing while off the clock."