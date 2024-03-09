Valley representatives react to Biden’s State of the Union address

Representatives in the Rio Grande Valley reacted to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Following the Thursday address, Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz provided the Spanish Republican response to Biden’s remarks.

De La Cruz represents a portion of Hidalgo County.

During her response, De La Cruz said the president does not represent the American people, and brought up the increase in migrant crossings, and what she referred to as a “broken economy.”

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, who represents the counties of Cameron, Willacy and parts of Hidalgo County, said he’s ready to work with the president.

“You might not like 100% of the policies of Biden, but he is still the most stable person that is respected around the world and that continues to move this administration, and the American people, in the right direction,” Gonzalez said.

Congressman Henry Cuellar, who represents Starr County, did not send out a statement regarding the State of the Union address.