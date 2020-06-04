Valley representatives support local protests calling for positive change, share ideas to address issue

Local protests and demonstrations grabbed the attention of the three congressmen who represent the Rio Grande Valley — Congressman Filemon Vela, Congressman Henry Cuellar and Congressman Vicente Gonzalez. They all agree as long as events do not turn violent, residents should be able to protest peacefully for positive change.

As of Tuesday, the protests in the Valley have been peaceful — in Edinburg over the weekend and in Harlingen this week.

Everyone shared the idea that things need to change, but Congressman Henry Cuellar pointing out it’s not the same in the Valley. He says because of the large number of Hispanics, the racial tension might be low, but believes people need to get involved in local government to ensure police are properly trained.

Watch the video above for the full story.