Edinburg police say they support peaceful protesters

When protesters gathered at Edinburg City Hall on Saturday, the Edinburg Police Department arrived — to support them, not stop them.

About 400 people stood on the sidewalk near City Hall, demanding justice for George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a Minnesota police officer on May 25.

Video of the incident, which showed a white police officer placing his knee on Floyd's neck, which resulted in his death, sparked protests nationwide. Authorities charged the officer with murder.

Arson and looting marred peaceful protests in some large cities. In Edinburg, though, the protesters remained peaceful.

"We'll be right out there with the protesters whenever they decide to gather and speak for George Floyd. Like I said before, we understand that it's completely justified," said Officer Arielle Benedict, a spokeswoman for the Edinburg Police Department. "And we hear their voices. And we know why they're out there."

"We're not going to stop them," Benedict said. "We're not going to get in their way."

One officer was even photographed offering pizza to the protesters.