Valley representatives to deliver nationally televised response to presidential State of the Union

Rio Grande Valley Congresswoman, Monica De La Cruz, will make history as she delivers a nationally televised response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

De La Cruz's remarks come days after winning the primary for Republican House candidate in Texas.

"As the granddaughter of a Mexican campesino who worked the melon fields under the scorching Texas sun, I have been blessed to experience the American Dream, and I want to preserve it for future generations," De La Cruz said in a news release.

The news release said De La Cruz will address drug-related deaths among the youth and will "speak directly to the working moms and abuelitas of America who are struggling to make ends meet."

Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez will also address the president's State of the Union.