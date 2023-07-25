Valley residents receive free medical services provided by Operation Border Health Preparedness

There are free medical services across the Valley this week for families in need as part of Operation Border Health Preparedness.

Nearly 300 people showed up at the Brownsville Independent School District Administration Building on Monday.

Operation Border Health Preparedness is held every year by the State Health Department. The clinics are held throughout the week from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Jacob Pardo is one of hundreds who showed up at the Brownsville ISD Administration Building to get free health care services. Pardo says he didn't want his mom to have to pay for him to get his physical.

"I just have to say thank you to have this opportunity to get to do this stuff for free for the community. It's really helpful," Pardo said.

The goal is to offer free medical services to those that need it.

"This might be the one annual check up people have, so might as well take advantage of what's being done here," Operation Border Health Preparedness Public Information Officer Andrea Gomez said.

There are four locations across the Valley where residents can get general physician services, diabetic, hearing, vision and blood pressure screenings. No appointments are needed, and the medical exams are done by doctors and nurses from the Texas State Guard.

"When you come to receive those services at no cost, we have professional doctors and support staff here that have left their day jobs to come here in uniform to help the members of the community," Texas State Guard Public Affairs Officer Greg Illich said.

Each location is offering the same service but San Juan the only location offering dental services. Residents can get their teeth cleaned, cavities filled and even get tooth extractions.

For a list of clinic locations and hours, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.