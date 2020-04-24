Valley retailers officially reopen for curbside, delivery services

MCALLEN – More stores are now open, but off limits to customers. The first phase to reopen the Texas economy is now officially underway in the Rio Grande Valley.

Traffic has already picked up in Downtown McAllen on Friday, compared to past weeks.

For store owner Milly Chirino, she says her shop has been busy with delivery on the first full day of business. She explained employees are applying different measures to make sure customers are safe.

Other stores owners are waiting on more guidelines from the governor’s office to see when they can expand services.

