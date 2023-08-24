Valley schools participating in annual Peanut Butter Bowl

Several school districts in the Rio Grande Valley are participating in an annual peanut butter collection drive.

As part of the annual Bird Bowl set for Friday, Harlingen High School and Harlingen South High School are asking fans to bring jars of peanut butter to Bogus Stadium.

The jars of peanut butter will be donated to local shelters.

“So please go buy a jar, bring it to Harlingen or Harlingen South and drop it off for the right cause,” Harlingen High School head football Coach Manny Gomez said. “Coach Izzy and me, we're a part of this community, we're a part of both from this school… all we're trying to do is pay it forward.”

The Weslaco, Mercedes and Edinburg school districts are also participating in the Peanut Butter Bowl.