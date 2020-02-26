x

Valley shelters open ahead of forecasted cold temperatures

2 hours 22 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 February 26, 2020 1:20 PM February 26, 2020 in News - Local

WESLACO – Shelters across the Rio Grande Valley are opening their doors ahead of cold temperatures forecasted for Wednesday night.

Anyone needing a warm place to stay can visit the following shelters.

Brownsville

Ozanam Center
656 North Minnesota Avenue
956-831-6331

Harlingen

Loaves and Fishes
514 South “E” Street
956-423-1014

La Joya

La Joya youth Center
604 Salomon Chapa Drive
Intake: 6 p.m.
956-400-6621/956-600-0774

Mercedes

Safe Room and Community Recreation Dome
1202 North Vermont Avenue
Intake: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Need to bring own bedding, water, medication. No pets allowed.
956-565-7755

McAllen

Salvation Army
1600 23rd Street
956-682-1468

Weslaco

First Baptist Church
600 South Kansas Avenue
Intake: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
956-968-9585

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days