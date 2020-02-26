Valley shelters open ahead of forecasted cold temperatures

WESLACO – Shelters across the Rio Grande Valley are opening their doors ahead of cold temperatures forecasted for Wednesday night.

Anyone needing a warm place to stay can visit the following shelters.

Brownsville

Ozanam Center

656 North Minnesota Avenue

956-831-6331

Harlingen

Loaves and Fishes

514 South “E” Street

956-423-1014

La Joya

La Joya youth Center

604 Salomon Chapa Drive

Intake: 6 p.m.

956-400-6621/956-600-0774

Mercedes

Safe Room and Community Recreation Dome

1202 North Vermont Avenue

Intake: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Need to bring own bedding, water, medication. No pets allowed.

956-565-7755

McAllen

Salvation Army

1600 23rd Street

956-682-1468

Weslaco

First Baptist Church

600 South Kansas Avenue

Intake: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

956-968-9585