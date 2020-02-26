Valley shelters open ahead of forecasted cold temperatures
WESLACO – Shelters across the Rio Grande Valley are opening their doors ahead of cold temperatures forecasted for Wednesday night.
Anyone needing a warm place to stay can visit the following shelters.
Brownsville
Ozanam Center
656 North Minnesota Avenue
956-831-6331
Harlingen
Loaves and Fishes
514 South “E” Street
956-423-1014
La Joya
La Joya youth Center
604 Salomon Chapa Drive
Intake: 6 p.m.
956-400-6621/956-600-0774
Mercedes
Safe Room and Community Recreation Dome
1202 North Vermont Avenue
Intake: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Need to bring own bedding, water, medication. No pets allowed.
956-565-7755
McAllen
Salvation Army
1600 23rd Street
956-682-1468
Weslaco
First Baptist Church
600 South Kansas Avenue
Intake: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
956-968-9585
More News
News Video
-
Starr County authorities investigating attempted murder-suicide
-
Hidalgo County health officials ask public to practice good hygiene to combat...
-
Queen Isabella Causeway reopens after temporary closure
-
Construction underway for new 1,000-foot pier at South Padre Island
-
Heavy law enforcement presence in Starr County neighborhood