Valley students get hands-on learning experience at Willacy County ranch

Kids from across the Valley got a chance to leave the classroom and step into nature at a ranch in Willacy County.

On a not-so-typical field trip, 250 5th graders dove into nature and South Texas history at El Sauz Ranch in Willacy County, one of the largest in the region.

Officials from the East Foundation, who runs the 40,000-acre ranch, say it's essential for kids to learn about the land as the Valley becomes more urban.

Officials say learning about the land also shows future generations how important wild places are to the environment.

Watch the video above for the full story.