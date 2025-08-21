Valley twins celebrate birthday with kidney transplant
Fraternal twins celebrated their birthday with a kidney transplant at DHR Health in Edinburg.
According to a news release, Laura Trevino donated her kidney to her brother, Francisco, ending a six-year search for a donor.
"It's my best gift," Francisco said. "They told me we were the perfect match."
The procedure was done at DHR Health Kidney Transplant Institute.
"I hope this gives him a better life. For him and my parents," Laura said.
Both twins are recuperating at the hospital.