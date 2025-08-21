x

Valley twins celebrate birthday with kidney transplant

Fraternal twins celebrated their birthday with a kidney transplant at DHR Health in Edinburg.

According to a news release, Laura Trevino donated her kidney to her brother, Francisco, ending a six-year search for a donor.

"It's my best gift," Francisco said. "They told me we were the perfect match."

The procedure was done at DHR Health Kidney Transplant Institute.

"I hope this gives him a better life. For him and my parents," Laura said.

Both twins are recuperating at the hospital.

