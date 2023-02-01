Valley TXDOT crews head out to San Antonio to help treat roads
Valley Texas Department of Transportation crews headed out to San Antonio Tuesday night to help roads there.
Ice is expected north of the Valley again and road conditions could be bad for another 36 hours.
Channel 5 News is working to find out for how long Valley crews will be in San Antonio.
