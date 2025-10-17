Valley View ISD rolls out new electric school buses

Students at Valley View Independent School District are riding into the future.

The district introduced eight electric school buses, and they say it makes them the first district in the Rio Grande Valley to use this type of transportation.

"More than anything, we're making a difference when it comes to climate change, so we're very excited," Valley View ISD School Board President Claudia Coronado said.

The district paid for the buses with the help of a $2.7 million grant from the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

Maintenance is taken care of through a partnership with Highland Electric Fleets and, for now, won't cost the district.

Currently, the buses will be used for morning pickups and afternoon drop-offs. The district will use the 21 other diesel buses for field trips and sports events.

The electric buses will travel at least 45 miles a day, but they can drive 130 miles per charge. The district also installed chargers at one of the elementary schools.

"We got to ride in one of the travels that they had, and it was a smoother ride," Coronado said.

And not only do district officials like these buses, so do parents.

"I wasn't expecting it, it's very good," mom Lizette Velázquez said.

District officials say the new buses will help the district save up to 25 percent in fuel and maintenance in the next 10 years, and, given the cost saving opportunities, parents want to see that money go directly to students.

