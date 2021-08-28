Vanguard Academy announces Covid-related changes

Vanguard Academy announced several changes to the school.

The changes include no more recess after lunch to limit the amount of kids touching the playground equipment, the addition of new security guards to make sure hallways and restrooms are not crowded, and modified lunch schedules.

More changes could be announced on Tuesday, when the school board of directors will meet to discuss adding facial coverings to the dress code for students and staff.