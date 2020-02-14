Vaqueros Hit The Diamond
EDINBURG - The UTRGV baseball team held their first practice of the season Friday.
The Vaqueros, who won their first WAC title in 2019, are hoping to build on the banner season with a strong showing in 2020.
Coach Derek Matlock's team opens the year with a four-game home series against Kansas State.
The opener is February 14th.
