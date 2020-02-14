x

Vaqueros Hit The Diamond

2 weeks 6 days 3 hours ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 January 24, 2020 9:56 PM January 24, 2020 in Sports

EDINBURG - The UTRGV baseball team held their first practice of the season Friday.

The Vaqueros, who won their first WAC title in 2019, are hoping to build on the banner season with a strong showing in 2020.

Coach Derek Matlock's team opens the year with a four-game home series against Kansas State.

The opener is February 14th.

