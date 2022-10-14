x

Vaqueros in Vegas: That's a Wrap

5 years 7 months 4 days ago Friday, March 10 2017 Mar 10, 2017 March 10, 2017 11:55 PM March 10, 2017 in Sports

LAS VEGAS - UTRGV was on the verge of snapping a nine-game losing streak in men's basketball on Thursday night at the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas.   A late basket forced overtime with UMKC, but the Vaqueros couldn't complete the comeback.  CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has the late highlights of this close contest  in this report.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days