Vaqueros Take Care of Business at Home

3 years 8 months 1 week ago Thursday, January 31 2019 Jan 31, 2019 January 31, 2019 11:22 PM January 31, 2019 in Sports

EDINBURG - The UTRGV Vaqueros put together a spirited effort Thursday night in a 77-46 blasting of Chicago State. Terry Winn III led the home team with 14 points. Javon Levi filled the stat sheet with a career-high 12 assists, nine points, eight rebounds, and four steals. Jordan Jackson and Greg Bowie each added 13 points. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights from the Fieldhouse.

