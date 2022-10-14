Vaqueros Take Care of Business at Home
EDINBURG - The UTRGV Vaqueros put together a spirited effort Thursday night in a 77-46 blasting of Chicago State. Terry Winn III led the home team with 14 points. Javon Levi filled the stat sheet with a career-high 12 assists, nine points, eight rebounds, and four steals. Jordan Jackson and Greg Bowie each added 13 points. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights from the Fieldhouse.
