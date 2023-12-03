x

Vea el décimo desfile navideño anual de McAllen EN VIVO!

8 hours 23 minutes 41 seconds ago Saturday, December 02 2023 Dec 2, 2023 December 02, 2023 4:51 PM December 02, 2023 in Noticias RGV

El McAllen Holiday Parade está programado para el sábado por la noche.

El décimo aniversario del Desfile Navideño en McAllen se realizará a cabo a las 6 p.m. el sábado 2 de diciembre en el McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium.

El desfile se transmitirá en vivo en este artículo y en la página de Facebook de KRGV.

El desfile también se transmitirá por Somos El Valle canal 5.3 cable 1241. También se transmitirá en español por la estación hermana de Channel 5 News, Noticias RGV, en el canal 5.2, cable 1240.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days