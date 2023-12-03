Vea el décimo desfile navideño anual de McAllen EN VIVO!
El McAllen Holiday Parade está programado para el sábado por la noche.
El décimo aniversario del Desfile Navideño en McAllen se realizará a cabo a las 6 p.m. el sábado 2 de diciembre en el McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium.
El desfile se transmitirá en vivo en este artículo y en la página de Facebook de KRGV.
El desfile también se transmitirá por Somos El Valle canal 5.3 cable 1241. También se transmitirá en español por la estación hermana de Channel 5 News, Noticias RGV, en el canal 5.2, cable 1240.
