Vela's Monee Montilla Signs with Islanders
MCALLEN - Edinburg Vela softball player Monee Montilla made her college dreams a reality on Friday when she signed her letter of intent with Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Hear what she had to say about taking the next step in her softball career.
