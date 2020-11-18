x

Vela's Monee Montilla Signs with Islanders

By: Alex Del Barrio

MCALLEN - Edinburg Vela softball player Monee Montilla made her college dreams a reality on Friday when she signed her letter of intent with Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Hear what she had to say about taking the next step in her softball career.

