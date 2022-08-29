Veterans and military honored in Roar by the Shore

Roar by the Shore Air and Space Expo is finishing its weekend event, which aims to honor veterans and the military.

This is the first time the Valley got the opportunity to see an air show at this capacity while introducing different types of aircraft.

The air show is planning to donate funds to local organizations across the Valley, specifically veteran-based non-profits. The efforts of the air show are also to enhance a career in military and commercial aviation.

"Learn to be an engineer, learn to become a pilot, learn to be a mechanic,” Roar by the Shore Air and Space Expo operations direction David Schultz said. “We need them desperately in this country.”