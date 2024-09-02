Vicente González, congresista del Distrito 34, presenta informe sobre sus próximos proyectos en RGV
Vicente González Jr., congresista del Distrito 34 del Valle, visita Noticias RGV para informar sobre su actual legislatura y próximos proyectos que tienen como objetivo beneficiar a la región del Valle.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
