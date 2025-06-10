Victim in deadly Pharr shooting identified
The 40-year-old man who died following a Friday shooting in Pharr was identified.
Manuel Garcia died following the shooting that was reported on Friday evening at the 700 Block of North Erica St.
According to a spokesperson with the Pharr Police Department, officers arrived at the scene and discovered Manuel Garcia with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.
One man identified as Fernando Sandoval was charged in connection with Garcia’s death. His bond was set at over $2 million.
Channel 5 News reached out to police for additional details of the shooting. Check back for updates.
