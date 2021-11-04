Victim, suspect identified in murder-suicide outside Mission hospital

The Mission Police Department has identified the two people who died in an apparent murder-suicide in the northwest side parking lot of Mission Regional Medical Center Wednesday.

According to a news release, at about 2:00 p.m., a 911 call was received from a female witness involved in the incident.

Police said the 27-year-old female caller was the ex-wife of the shooter, identified as 29-year-old Hidalgo County resident Peter Santana Martinez Jr.

Martinez Jr. approached his ex-wife, an employee of the hospital, and McAllen resident 22-year-old Bobby Angel De Leon while they were eating in a white 2016 white Chevrolet Silverado belonging to De Leon, the news release stated.

Police said Martinez Jr. approached the vehicle and confronted De Leon and the woman about the relationship, then drew a weapon and shot De Leon before turning the gun on himself.

Upon arrival, Mission police found both men lying by the white Chevrolet truck with gunshot wounds.

Both men were rushed to the emergency room at Mission Regional Medical Center, where both were pronounced dead.