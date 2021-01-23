Victor Ramos Signs NLI to University of Jamestown

BROWNSVILLE - Victor Ramos out of Porter High School signed his NLI to the University of Jamestown.

He'll continue not only his football career but his track and field career with the Jimmies.

Ramos was the center for the cowboys. He achieved co-offensive lineman of the year, all district team and all metro during his junior and senior year.

He plans on majoring in exercise science. He wants to become a physical therapist or athletic trainer after graduation.