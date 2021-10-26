Vipers Vencen a Kings 117-112
EDINBURG - Los RGV Vipers vencieron a los Kings de Stockton 117-112. Cinco Vipers anotaron por lo menos 10 puntos en la victoria. Danuel House Jr. lideró al equipo con 20 unidades.
More News
News Video
-
DHR Health takes part in new COVID-19 antibody treatment study
-
Edinburg PD offers Halloween safety tips
-
Hidalgo County reports two unvaccinated coronavirus-related deaths
-
Rio Grande City leaders planning to bring more jobs to the city
-
Arrest warrants issued for seven people after fight at 3-year-old Elsa boy's...