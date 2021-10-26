x

Vipers Vencen a Kings 117-112

2 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 March 08, 2019 9:17 PM March 08, 2019 in Hechos Valle
By: Rubén Juárez

EDINBURG - Los RGV Vipers vencieron a los Kings de Stockton 117-112. Cinco Vipers anotaron por lo menos 10 puntos en la victoria. Danuel House Jr. lideró al equipo con 20 unidades. 

