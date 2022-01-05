x

Visitations temporarily suspended at Starr County jail due to COVID-19 concerns

2 hours 23 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, January 05 2022 Jan 5, 2022 January 05, 2022 8:24 AM January 05, 2022 in News - Local

In-person visitations at the Starr County jail have been temporarily suspended due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

The Starr County Sheriff's Office says it requested and received approval from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to temporarily cease visitations as part of a proactive measure to provide a safe environment for inmates. 

RELATED: Visitations at Hidalgo County jail temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 concerns  

The suspension will be in effect until Feb. 2, 2022. At the time, the suspension will be re-evaluated. 

Attorney visitations will remain open. 

For any questions, call 956-487-5571. 

The Hidalgo County jail has also temporarily suspended in-person visitations due to COVID-19 concerns. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days