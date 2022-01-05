Visitations temporarily suspended at Starr County jail due to COVID-19 concerns

In-person visitations at the Starr County jail have been temporarily suspended due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Starr County Sheriff's Office says it requested and received approval from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to temporarily cease visitations as part of a proactive measure to provide a safe environment for inmates.

The suspension will be in effect until Feb. 2, 2022. At the time, the suspension will be re-evaluated.

Attorney visitations will remain open.

For any questions, call 956-487-5571.

The Hidalgo County jail has also temporarily suspended in-person visitations due to COVID-19 concerns.