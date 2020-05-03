Visitors return to South Padre Island, local businesses reopen

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND - A full beach is a sight South Padre Island business owners have missed seeing after more than a month shelter in place orders across the Rio Grande Valley and state are over.

As we try and get back to normal life, beachgoers are taking full advantage of the reopening.

All the activity on the island is surprising even to those participating, but it’s giving hope to local businesses.

Michael Sularz, owner of D'Pizza Joint says the Island has really suffered during this pandemic, everyone has, but he explains operating here is different because their business is based on tourism.

