'Vital Health' ofrece suplementos naturales para la salud
Martiza Jimenez, representante de Vitalhealth, visita Noticias RGV para presentar a la comunidad el catálogo de los productos y suplementos naturales que ofrecen en su negocio.
Número para pedidos: (956) 252-0033
Para más información sobre los productos disponibles, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
DA: Starr County commissioner arrested on assault charges
-
Prescription Health: Early detection of mild cognitive impairment
-
Made in the 956: Jessica Cabrera of Mount Calvary Christian Church
-
Former Roma city employee sentenced after smuggling migrants in work vehicle
-
State advocacy group turns in petition to change McAllen city charter
Sports Video
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
-
UTRGV Women's Basketball Building Chemistry during Summer Sessions
-
East vs. West All-Star Softball Preview