'Vital Health' ofrece suplementos naturales para la salud

'Vital Health' ofrece suplementos naturales para la salud
Tuesday, June 25 2024

Martiza Jimenez, representante de Vitalhealth, visita Noticias RGV para presentar a la comunidad el catálogo de los productos y suplementos naturales que ofrecen en su negocio. 

Número para pedidos: (956) 252-0033

Para más información sobre los productos disponibles, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

