Volunteers help with flood recovery efforts in Santa Rosa

There are still some places in the Rio Grande Valley with a lot of water, but there are even more people trying to repair their homes.

Volunteers with Minuteman Disaster Response are mucking. It's a process of removing water damaged drywall, insulation and flooring from homes that were affected by the flooding.

The group of seven volunteers deployed to the Valley last week. So far they have helped clean out six homes in Cameron County.

Minuteman Disaster Response National Development Assistant Executive Director John Lebeau says they are working with Cameron County to identify homes in need.

"The county shares that database with Minutemen and says, 'ok, here is your list' and they keep updating the database to see who's been helped and who still needs help," Lebeau said.

Lebeau says the goal is to help clean out at least 15 to 20 homes. The group plans to stay in the Valley until April 27.

Anyone needing help with their homes can call Cameron County Emergency Management to put on the list that is shared with the volunteer group. The number is 956-547-7000.

