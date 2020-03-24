Volunteers sew masks for health workers facing shortages

By TAMMY WEBBER, DEE-ANN DURBIN and ANNE D'INNOCENZIO

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - People are banding together to sew face masks for hospitals running desperately short of personal protective equipment as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies. Hospitals and health care workers say the do-it-yourself face masks are a last resort but better than nothing. And those sitting at home worrying as the virus strains hospitals and the economy teeters say sewing masks makes them feel less helpless. Efforts in the U.S. mirror those happening around the world, including Belgium and Spain where volunteers are sewing masks and making other protective equipment for health care workers as confirmed infections continue to rise.

