Voting number still low as early voting wraps up

Today is the last day to vote before Election Day.

In Cameron County, 13,802 people have cast an early ballot across 12 jurisdictions.

Brownsville has potentially the biggest election this May, as four spots are up for grabs on the city commission, including the mayor's seat.

Six amendments to the city's charter are also up for a vote, including some revolving around the management of Brownsville Public Utility Board.

Early voting numbers over the past week show 2023 has less than 1,300 votes compared to 2019.

Today is the last day to participate in early voting. Election Day is this Saturday.

For a list of polling locations near you, visit your county's elections website.