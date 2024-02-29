WATCH LIVE: Brownsville mayor to discuss meeting with President Biden
Brownsville Mayor John Cowen Jr. will hold a Thursday press conference to discuss President Joe Biden’s visit to the city.
The press conference is set for Thursday, Feb. 29 at 6:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed in this article and the KRGV Facebook page.
Check back for updates.
RELATED STORY: Valley leaders react to President Biden's visit to the border
