WATCH LIVE: Cameron County sheriff discusses drowning of Mexican national in Playa Bagdad

Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Treviño will discuss the drowning of a Mexican national that was found in Playa Bagdad on Monday, according to a news release.

Treviño said the press conference is in reference to a video on social media of two individuals walking on the Jetties at Isla Blanca Park on Sunday.

“We are trying to see if they are [linked] to the drowning of a Mexican national that was found in Playa Bagdad on Monday,” Treviño said in the release.

The press conference is set for Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. It will be livestreamed in this article and the KRGV Facebook page.

This is a developing story, check back for updates,