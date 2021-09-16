WATCH LIVE: DPS to hold first weekly Operation Lone Star briefing

The Texas Department of Public Safety will hold its first Operation Lone Star briefing Thursday morning in Weslaco.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

High-ranking officials from DPS and the Texas Military Department are expected to share insights, anecdotes and statistics from Operation Lone Star operations from across the state, according to a press release.

Gov. Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March as a response to the increase in illegal border crossings in Texas.

Data shows minor citations handed out by DPS in Starr County from January to June of this year increased.

The numbers also show that citations for human smuggling and drug possession also went up, but not as high as minor traffic violations.