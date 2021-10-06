WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott, 10 state governors to hold press conference in Mission

Gov. Greg Abbott will be in the Valley on Wednesday, along with 10 other Republican governors.

Abbott plans to hold a press conference at Anzalduas Park in Mission, the same location where hundreds of migrants are in quarantine.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:00 and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

Some political analysts say Abbott's visit to the Valley is nothing more than an opportunity to rally up conservatives.

“It’s going to be a photo-op for Greg Abbott and national Republicans,” said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University.

Jones says Gov. Abbott wants to emphasize the Republican party's stance in favor of greater border security and against what they have called an open border policy from Democrats.

The following officials will attend the press conference:

• Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

• Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

• Idaho Governor Brad Little

• Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

• Montana Governor Greg Gianforte

• Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts

• Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

• Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

• South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

• Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon

• DPS Director Steve McCraw

• TDEM Chief Nim Kidd

• General Monie R. Ulis

• NBPC President Brandon Judd



The mayors of McAllen, Mission and the Hidalgo County judge will not be meeting with the governor on Wednesday, Channel 5 News has confirmed.