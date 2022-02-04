WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to provide update on severe winter weather impacting Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott will provide an update on severe winter weather impacting Texas Friday morning.
The update, expected to start at 11 a.m., will be livestreamed in this article and on our KRGV Facebook page.
Can't see the video? Click here.
ERCOT officials and several other state agencies will be in attendance.
