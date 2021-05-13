WATCH LIVE: Hidalgo County officials to address illegal dumping and trash burning
Hidalgo County officials will hold a press conference Thursday morning to address illegal dumping and illegal trash burning concerns following fires in the county.
The press conference is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page. Can't see the video? Click here.
Hidalgo County Pct. 3 Commissioner Everardo "Ever" Villarreal will remind the public that the county remains under a "No Burn Ban."
The event will be held in front of the property of Cosme Gomez, a resident who recently lost her home due to a fire.
Officials says in the past two weeks, two families in Precinct 3 have lost their homes due to illegal trash burning.
