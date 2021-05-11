Mission family loses home and business in fire

A Mission family is starting over after a fire tore through their home and business on La Homa Road on Sunday.

Lauro Hernandez said when he heard his home was in danger, he rushed over to make sure his family was safe.

“My mother, my son, and I live here,” Hernandez said. “There’s three of us.”

While the family made it out safely, Hernandez says their home and business went up in flames.

Several cars that were supposed to be serviced and the tools used to paint them were scorched in the fire.

“When I got here, I took my mom out of the house,” Hernandez said. “We tried, a neighbor and I, to take out the cars to the front, but we couldn’t. [The fire] was coming so strong.”

Now, all that’s left is their burned mobile home, melted cars, and memories.

Hernandez said he and his family would be alright, but his goal is to help his customers regain their losses.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.