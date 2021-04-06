x

WATCH LIVE: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to discuss Election & Ballot Security Bill

Tuesday, April 06 2021
By: KRGV Digital
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will hold a media briefing to discuss the Election & Ballot Security Bill at the Texas Capital.

The press conference is set for Tuesday, April 6 at 10:15 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article.

