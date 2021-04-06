WATCH LIVE: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to discuss Election & Ballot Security Bill
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will hold a media briefing to discuss the Election & Ballot Security Bill at the Texas Capital.
The press conference is set for Tuesday, April 6 at 10:15 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article.
Can't see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
DPS: Teen killed, three hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in San Benito
-
Hidalgo County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths, 90 positive cases
-
Raymondville ISD to host first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday
-
U.S. Rep. Cuellar weighs in on immigration bill addressing migrant influx
-
Texas renters could face eviction despite CDC moratorium