x

WATCH LIVE: President Biden visits Austin to commemorate the 60th anniversary signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964

WATCH LIVE: President Biden visits Austin to commemorate the 60th anniversary signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964
6 hours 58 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, July 29 2024 Jul 29, 2024 July 29, 2024 12:26 PM July 29, 2024 in News

President Joe Biden arrived in Austin to commemorate the signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The act outlawed segregation in business establishments, public schools and other public places and prohibited discrimination. It was signed into law 60 years ago, on July 2, 1964.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days