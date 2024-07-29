WATCH LIVE: President Biden visits Austin to commemorate the 60th anniversary signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964
President Joe Biden arrived in Austin to commemorate the signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
The act outlawed segregation in business establishments, public schools and other public places and prohibited discrimination. It was signed into law 60 years ago, on July 2, 1964.
