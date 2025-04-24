WATCH LIVE: Senator Cornyn meeting with small business owners in Mission to discuss possible tax cuts
U.S. Senator John Cornyn will meet with small Rio Grande Valley businesses in Mission to discuss extending President Donald Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
According to a news release, the act provides tax relief to small businesses, helps them grow, give raises to employees and create jobs.
If Congress decides not to extend the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, it would result in an average $3,000 tax increase for Texas residents, according to the news release.
The press conference with Senator Cornyn will be livestreamed in this article and the KRGV Facebook page.
