x

WATCH LIVE: Severe thunderstorm warning in effect in Cameron and Hidalgo counties, thousands without power

WATCH LIVE: Severe thunderstorm warning in effect in Cameron and Hidalgo counties, thousands without power
5 hours 30 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, May 08 2025 May 8, 2025 May 08, 2025 3:06 PM May 08, 2025 in News - Local

Over 10,000 power outages were reported Thursday across the Rio Grande Valley as of 7:45 p.m.

Outage maps from AEP Texas and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative show a total of 10,298 outages.

Nearly all of those power outages are in Hidalgo County.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Hidalgo and Cameron counties until Thursday at 8:15 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days