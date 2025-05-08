WATCH LIVE: Severe thunderstorm warning in effect in Cameron and Hidalgo counties, thousands without power
Over 10,000 power outages were reported Thursday across the Rio Grande Valley as of 7:45 p.m.
Outage maps from AEP Texas and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative show a total of 10,298 outages.
Nearly all of those power outages are in Hidalgo County.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Hidalgo and Cameron counties until Thursday at 8:15 p.m.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
