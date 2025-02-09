WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Feb. 9, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, at 11 a.m.
Can't see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
Driver charged with DWI following vehicle collision in Edinburg
-
1 woman in custody following Weslaco shooting
-
Harlingen teen killed in hit-and-run crash
-
Edcouch Elsa High School field house renamed after former head football coach
-
L&F Distributors offering vouchers for Uber rides on Super Bowl Sunday
Sports Video
-
Hidalgo pulls away in second half to defeat Valley View
-
McAllen High and Brownsville Lopez remain undefeated in district with Friday night...
-
Los Fresnos S Cade Stumbaugh & PSJA WR Ryan Vallejo named to...
-
Edinburg High cheer team raises banner to celebrate NCA championship
-
La Villa girls basketball clinches playoff berth with win over Santa Maria