WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Jan. 14, 2024
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m., brought to you by Pueblo Tires & Services.
Can't see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
Free Valley service will check on elderly residents during cold weather
-
Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024: Breezy and cool, temps in the 70s
-
Loaves & Fishes in Harlingen transitioning into a warming station
-
Week one of Victor Godinez trial wraps up
-
Donna ISD school board named finalist for H-E-B excellence in education award