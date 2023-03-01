WATCH LIVE: Weslaco officials deliver State of the City Address
Weslaco Mayor David Suarez will deliver the annual State of the City at Palacio de Destinee Event Center.
The State of the City will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.
