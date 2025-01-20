WATCH LIVE: Winter storm warning in effect
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
Sports Video
-
Lopez Lobos wins thriller in penalties over Rivera
-
Zion Rodriguez drops 27 points as Weslaco East moves to 11-0 in...
-
South Padre Island becomes 'Official Island Escape' of Austin FC
-
Nikki Rowe HS Garcia twins sign to play baseball at San Jacinto...
-
Daniel Lopez signs Letter of Intent with Sol Russ State University