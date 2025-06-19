Water boil notice in effect for subdivisions near San Benito

The Military Highway Water Supply Corporation has issued a water boil notice for several subdivisions south of San Benito.

According to a news release, a two-inch water line break at the Joines Road water treatment plan on Wednesday caused loss of water pressure in the distribution system.

System pressure has since been re-established, but the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the MHWSC to issue a water boil notice for several subdivisions, according to the news release. They include Lagos, Resaca Santa, Resaca del Monto, Palmer, Bent Tree and others in the surrounding vicinity.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use, according to the news release. Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling water, residents can also purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source, according to the news release.

Customers will be notified when the water boil is lifted from MHWSC, according to the news release.