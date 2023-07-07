Water pressure restored in Roma, boil water notice remains in effect

The city-wide boil water notice in Roma may not be in effect for much longer, according to Roma’s city manager.

Residents were under a boil water notice since Wednesday after two of the three pumps that draw water from the Rio Grande broke down, reducing the water available, according to Roma City Manager Alejandro Barrera.

RELATED: Boil water notice issued in city of Roma

As a result, the city’s water system shut down to fix the pumps.

The drop triggered unsafe conditions, which started the water boil notice.

Residents lined up in on Friday to pick up water bottles donated by the South Texas Food Bank.

Barrera says pressure has been restored, now they're pending a water test that needs to be certified by the state.

“Once we get the results back, and they're favorable, we'll be able to remove the water notice,” Barrera said, adding that results are expected by Wednesday, July 12.

In the meantime, residents are having to boil their water, or find it in bottles.

Watch the video above for the full story.