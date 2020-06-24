x

Way of Cross Ministries holds food distribution event in Harlingen

By: Yuridia Gonzalez

The Way of Cross Ministries in Harlingen will be holding a food distribution event on Wednesday.

Director Benjamin Butler says anyone is welcome, ‘no questions asked.’

Butler explains that although the demand is high, as of Tuesday the ministry is still fully stocked.

The distribution event starts at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the Way of Cross Ministries in Harlingen – located at 224 North F Street.

